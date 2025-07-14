GovPay can be used to pay all traffic spot fines from Sept - ICTA

GovPay can be used to pay all traffic spot fines from Sept - ICTA

July 14, 2025   02:55 pm

Measures will be taken to facilitate the payment of spot fines issued by Police for traffic violations through the use of GovPay application from September, Harsha Purasinghe, a board member of the Information and Communication Technology Agency stated.

He made this revelation while addressing a media briefing in Colombo.

Accordingly, it has been confirmed the launch of the new Online Traffic Fine Payment System from September.

