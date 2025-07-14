GovPay can be used to pay all traffic spot fines from Sept - ICTA
July 14, 2025 02:55 pm
Measures will be taken to facilitate the payment of spot fines issued by Police for traffic violations through the use of GovPay application from September, Harsha Purasinghe, a board member of the Information and Communication Technology Agency stated.
He made this revelation while addressing a media briefing in Colombo.
Accordingly, it has been confirmed the launch of the new Online Traffic Fine Payment System from September.