Ex-State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera further remanded

Former State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera has been remanded until July 28 by the Mahara Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter said.

Ranaweera and several others were arrested and remanded for allegedly selling a plot of state-owned land in Kiribathgoda to a private party by forging documents.

Accordingly, former State Minister Ranaweera was produced before Mahara Magistrate Kanchana N. Silva today.

During the hearing, the Magistrate rejected the bail application submitted by Ranaweera and ordered him to be remanded until July 28.