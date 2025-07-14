Public officials to face fines for failure to submit asset declarations  CIABOC

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has announced that fines will be imposed on public officials who fail to submit their assets and liabilities declarations after today (14 July).

The Commission stated that a considerable number of declarations are still expected to be submitted and that measures have been taken to impose fines on public officials who submit their declarations from tomorrow (15 July) onwards.

CIABOC has informed all heads of state institutions regarding this matter.

In accordance with the Anti-Corruption Act No. 09 of 2023, public officials are required to submit written declarations of assets and liabilities for the year 2025 until the centralized electronic submission system becomes operational.

Officials who failed to submit their declarations by the initial deadline of 30 June were granted a two-week grace period.

The Bribery Commission noted that as the grace period ends today (14 July), institutional heads are now required to forward the list of public officials who have not submitted the declarations to CIABOC in the coming days.

The Commission emphasized that, under the provisions of the new anti-corruption legislation, fines will be levied on the officials who continue to delay their submissions beyond the stipulated deadline.