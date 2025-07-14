Injured tusker Bhathiya continues to receive treatment from team of experts

Treatment for the critically injured wild tusker ‘Bhathiya’ is continuing with the involvement of several experts.

Veterinarians who were treating ‘Bhathiya’ for several days have stated that the tusker was turned to the other side today (14).

This was carried out under the guidance of Professor Ashoka Dangolla, with the assistance of Veterinarian Tharindu Chinthana Wijekoon, wildlife officers, and army personnel.

Veterinarians stated that despite the tusker being critically ill, some signs of physical activity were observed as treatment continued.

Veterinarian Wijekoon also appreciated the support extended by villagers to treat the tusker which had been roaming around the Manigama area in Nikaweratiya while recovering from gunshot wounds sustained approximately two months ago.

The wild tusker recently fell into a water pit and met with an accident.