A special program to review Sri Lanka’s preparedness for nuclear energy, which can be described as a significant step in the field of nuclear power in Sri Lanka, has been launched under the leadership of the Minister of Energy, Engineer (Eng.) Kumara Jayakody.

The program, which commenced today (14) with the participation of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and is coordinated by the Atomic Energy Board, will continue until July 18.

Speaking at the opening session, Minister Jayakody stated that this review program, which commenced today, is a very important step for the development of the nuclear energy sector in Sri Lanka.

He further noted that nuclear energy is vital in terms of reliability, low cost, and energy security, and that under the Long-Term Generation Expansion Plan (LTGEP) 2025–2044 of the Ceylon Electricity Board, nuclear energy has been included as a key mechanism.

The Energy Minister also emphasized that although Sri Lanka has not yet made a final decision regarding the use of nuclear energy, the necessary groundwork is being continuously implemented, considering future needs and potential use.