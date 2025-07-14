Appointment to be granted to 304 Ayurvedic doctors promptly

Steps will be taken to promptly grant appointments to 304 Ayurvedic doctors, as approval for these appointments has already been granted, Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

Health Minister Dr. Jayatissa further stated that there are over 1,000 doctors in the field of Ayurveda, but not all of them can be absorbed into the state service.

These remarks were made during a special meeting held following an inspection visit by the Minister to the Kaithady Siddha Teaching Hospital in Jaffna, which operates under the Department of Indigenous Medicine of the Ministry of Health and Mass Media.

The Minister noted that after providing residential training to these doctors, opportunities could be created for them to work either locally or abroad.

Additionally, there is consideration being given to whether a portion of them could later be recruited by the government and assigned to the tourism sector.

Meanwhile, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa emphasized that the Ministry of Health is responsible not only for Western medicine but also for indigenous systems like Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani. He pointed out that, in the current budget, a larger allocation has been made for the indigenous medical sector compared to Western medicine.