The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) closed at an all-time high after gaining over 297 points today.

Accordingly, the ASPI rose by 297.13 points to close at 18,838.39 points, surpassing the previous high of 18,541.26 points recorded on June 12, 2025.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 Index moved up by 142.21 points to close at 5,628.71 points.

Today’s turnover was recorded as over Rs. 9.49 billion.