Showers expected in several places today
July 15, 2025 05:36 am
Showers predicted will occur at times in the Sabaragamuwa province and in the Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts today (15), the Department of Meteorology said.
Several spells of showers may occur in the Western and North-western province as well.
Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva and Northern provinces and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night, the Met. Department added.
Meanwhile, strong winds of about 40-50kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, North-western and North-central provinces.
The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.