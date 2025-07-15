Showers expected in several places today

Showers predicted will occur at times in the Sabaragamuwa province and in the Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts today (15), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers will occur at times in the Sabaragamuwa province and in the Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts today (15), the Department of Meteorology said.

Several spells of showers may occur in the Western and North-western province as well.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva and Northern provinces and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night, the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, strong winds of about 40-50kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, North-western and North-central provinces.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.