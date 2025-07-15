10 foreign nationals arrested for working while on tourist visas

July 15, 2025   06:57 am

A total of 10 foreign nationals have been arrested for engaging in employment while entering the country on tourist visas.

The group was arrested by officers of the Department of Immigration and Emigration during a special raid conducted at a massage parlour in Colombo 03, last evening (14).

The arrested individuals had entered the country on tourist visas, but four of them had overstayed their visa period at the time of arrest.

The women, aged between 25 and 39, include six Thai nationals, three Vietnamese nationals, and one Chinese national.

The group taken into custody is currently being held at the Mirihana Detention Center, and arrangements are underway to deport them to their respective countries promptly.

