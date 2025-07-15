Chaos on Delhi-Mumbai SpiceJet flight: 2 passengers try to enter cockpit

Chaos on Delhi-Mumbai SpiceJet flight: 2 passengers try to enter cockpit

July 15, 2025   07:09 am

Two unruly passengers were offloaded from a SpiceJet flight at the Delhi airport on Monday after they attempted to forcefully enter the cockpit when the aircraft was taxiing.

SpiceJet said the aircraft, which was to fly to Mumbai, returned to the bay and the two passengers were offloaded and later handed over to the CISF.

“On July 14, 2025, two unruly passengers were offloaded from SpiceJet flight SG 9282 operating from Delhi to Mumbai.

“The two attempted to forcefully approach the cockpit and caused a disruption while the aircraft was taxiing,” the airline said in a statement.

According to SpiceJet, despite repeated requests by the cabin crew, fellow passengers, and the captain, the two passengers refused to return to their seats.

The flight SG 9282, originally scheduled to depart at 12:30 pm, departed at 7:21 pm, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

- Agencies

