Recommendations issued to increase efficiency of railway service

The railway telecommunication system improvement project is currently not functioning effectively, according to the National Audit Office.

Although the project to modernize the railway telecommunication system—aimed at improving the efficiency of the railway service—was completed in November 2020, the expected outcomes of the project have not been achieved, the Audit Office stated.

The Office made this announcement while publishing the performance audit of the railway telecommunication system modernization project.

The project was implemented with the goal of enhancing the efficiency of railway services across the island.

However, it has now been revealed that the system is not functioning efficiently or effectively due to several key shortcomings. These include the failure of all relevant officers—both individually and collectively—to integrate with the system, the failure of the Department of Railways to make arrangements for system maintenance through the contracted communication agency as per the agreement, and the absence of a proper monitoring mechanism for overall system operations.

Even though the Department of Railways issued a circular mandating the use of the communication system’s equipment for official duties, the National Audit Office states that some officers failed to comply with this directive.

The National Audit Office recommends that disciplinary action should be taken against those officers who have acted in violation of the circular and neglected their official duties.

Furthermore, the Office has also advised that steps should be taken to establish an extensive signal coverage network island-wide in order to ensure the successful and uninterrupted operation of the system.