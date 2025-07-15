Police seize illegally assembled jeep in Himbutana

An individual has been taken into custody along with a jeep that was allegedly assembled illegally, by officers of the Police Special Task Force (STF) based at the Jayewardenepura camp.

This jeep was seized as part of the ongoing island-wide crime and narcotics prevention operation conducted by Sri Lanka Police, under the directive of the Acting Inspector General of Police.

The raid took place yesterday (14) in Himbutana within the Mulleriyawa Police Division, based on intelligence received by officers of the STF Jayewardenepura camp.

The suspect who was in possession of the jeep has been arrested and handed over to the Mulleriyawa Police.

The arrested individual is a 53-year-old resident of Himbutana.

Mulleriyawa Police is conducting further investigations.