Youth arrested at BIA with foreign cigarettes worth Rs. 7 mn

Youth arrested at BIA with foreign cigarettes worth Rs. 7 mn

July 15, 2025   08:42 am

An individual has been apprehended at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by Sri Lanka Customs officers along with a consignment of foreign-manufactured cigarettes valued at Rs. 7 million.

The suspect, who landed at the BIA at around 6:15 a.m. yesterday (14) from Dubai was also in possession of a consignment of chemical substances used to recharge electronic cigarettes.

He was arrested while attempting to leave the airport using the "Green Channel".

Upon inspection of his three pieces of luggage, customs officers discovered 40,660 cigarette sticks and 33 packs of materials used to recharge electronic cigarettes.

The suspect, aged 26 is a resident of Mawathagama and was employed at a restaurant in Dubai for several years.

Customs officers are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

GovPay can be used to pay all traffic spot fines from Sept - ICTA (English)

GovPay can be used to pay all traffic spot fines from Sept - ICTA (English)

GovPay can be used to pay all traffic spot fines from Sept - ICTA (English)

NPP now following Ranils path after reversing its stance on taxes - Dilith (English)

NPP now following Ranils path after reversing its stance on taxes - Dilith (English)

Petition seeking injunction on Seethawaka PS chairman election dismissed (English)

Petition seeking injunction on Seethawaka PS chairman election dismissed (English)

Rajitha Senaratne files anticipatory bail application (English)

Rajitha Senaratne files anticipatory bail application (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

No current intention to return to politics - Former president Maithripala (English)

No current intention to return to politics - Former president Maithripala (English)

Nearly 300 nurses to be recruited within next two months - Health Minister (English)

Nearly 300 nurses to be recruited within next two months - Health Minister (English)