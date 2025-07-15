Youth arrested at BIA with foreign cigarettes worth Rs. 7 mn

An individual has been apprehended at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by Sri Lanka Customs officers along with a consignment of foreign-manufactured cigarettes valued at Rs. 7 million.

The suspect, who landed at the BIA at around 6:15 a.m. yesterday (14) from Dubai was also in possession of a consignment of chemical substances used to recharge electronic cigarettes.

He was arrested while attempting to leave the airport using the "Green Channel".

Upon inspection of his three pieces of luggage, customs officers discovered 40,660 cigarette sticks and 33 packs of materials used to recharge electronic cigarettes.

The suspect, aged 26 is a resident of Mawathagama and was employed at a restaurant in Dubai for several years.

Customs officers are conducting further investigations into the incident.