Two persons dead after car topples into Viyana canal in Mahiyanganaya

Two individuals have died after a car traveling along the Mahiyanganaya–Badulla main road toppled into the Viyana canal near the 17th milepost in Mahiyanganaya this morning, police stated.

The accident was reported at around 06:50 a.m.

Officers from the Mahiyanganaya Police Training School and area residents had managed to retrieve the car that had overturned into the canal after a coordinated effort.

Upon recovering the vehicle, two individuals were found inside.

Although they were immediately transported by an ambulance to the Mahiyanganaya Base Hospital, hospital sources have confirmed that both individuals had succumbed at the time of admission.

The two individuals in the car were residents of Okkampitiya, Monaragala.

Mahiyanganaya Police are conducting further investigations.