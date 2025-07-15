Injured tusker Bhathiya dies

Injured tusker Bhathiya dies

July 15, 2025   09:40 am

Injured tusker ‘Bhathiya’ which was receiving treatment for several days for gunshot wounds succumbed this morning (15) in Polpithigama.

Veterinarians and a team of experts treated ‘Bhathiya’ for gunshot wounds sustained approximately two months ago.

Subsequently, the wild tusker recently fell into a water pit and met with an accident.

Following a gunshot injury, a team led by Professor Ashoka Dangolla, former Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Peradeniya, worked around the clock to provide treatment.

However, veterinarians stated that tusker was in critical condition due to muscle degeneration and impaired blood circulation.

After receiving treatment for several days, the tusker was turned to the other side yesterday (14), in an attempt to support recovery.

‘Bhathiya’ was a majestic and well-proportioned tusker, aged between 30 and 35 years, known for its dignified appearance and balanced physique.

