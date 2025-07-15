Committee appointed to probe irregularities at Sgamuwa Uni

Committee appointed to probe irregularities at Sgamuwa Uni

July 15, 2025   09:45 am

A four-member independent committee has been appointed to probe alleged administrative & financial irregularities at the Sabaragamuwa University, the Ministry of Education stated.

The committee has been appointed by the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Training, Nalaka Kaluwawa to implement the recommendations made by the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) regarding the Sabaragamuwa University.

The committee is chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Vijith K. Malalgoda.

The other members are former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ruhuna Professor Gamini Senanayake and former Additional Secretary to the Ministry of State Resources and Enterprise Development W.M.C. Bandara. Hasanthi Pathirana, the Assistant Internal Auditor of the University Grants Commission has been appointed as the convener.

The committee is scheduled to submit an investigative report on the incidents to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Training within 60 days.

