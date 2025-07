The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) reached a historic milestone today (15) as the All Share Price Index (ASPI) surpassed the 19,000-points mark for the first time in the capital market’s history.

The ASPI crossed the milestone at 09:34 a.m.

The ASPI rose by 297.13 points to close at 18,838.39 points, yesterday.

Yesterday’s turnover was Rs. 9.49 billion.