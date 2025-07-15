Police constable arrested for soliciting bribe of Rs. 3,000

Police constable arrested for soliciting bribe of Rs. 3,000

July 15, 2025   11:02 am

A police constable has been arrested for soliciting a bribe of Rs. 3,000 from an individual, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has confirmed.

According to a complaint made by a resident of Raddolugama, the police constable was taken into custody last night (14).

The constable had reportedly taken the complainant’s driving license in connection with a traffic offense and demanded a bribe of Rs. 3,000 to return the license without initiating legal action.

Accordingly, the officer attached to the Raddolugama Police Station was arrested by the Bribery Commission last night on charges of soliciting a bribe.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

