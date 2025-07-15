Specialist neurosurgeon at Jpura Hospital granted bail

Specialist neurosurgeon at Jpura Hospital granted bail

July 15, 2025   11:05 am

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to Dr. Maheshi Wijeratne, a Consultant Neurosurgeon attached to the Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital, who was arrested and remanded on suspicion of engaging in corrupt practices by allegedly selling surgical equipment to patients at inflated prices.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali issued the bail order after considering the facts presented by officials from the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and the representations of the defense counsel.

Dr. Wijeratne was ordered to be released on a cash bail of Rs. 50,000 and two sureties of Rs. 5 million each.

In addition to the bail conditions, the suspect has been prohibited from entering the premises of the Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital.

She has also been banned from traveling overseas.

