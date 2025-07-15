Ex-SriLankan Airlines Chief Nishantha Wickramasinghe granted bail

Ex-SriLankan Airlines Chief Nishantha Wickramasinghe granted bail

July 15, 2025   11:22 am

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the release on bail of former SriLankan Airlines Chairman Nishantha Wickramasinghe, who was arrested and remanded by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on charges of corruption.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali ordered Nishantha Wickramasinghe be released on bail after considering the facts made by CIABOC officials and the defense counsel.

Accordingly, the suspect was released on a cash bail of Rs. 50,000, along with three sureties of Rs. 5 million each.

The Magistrate also imposed an overseas travel ban on the suspect.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

GovPay can be used to pay all traffic spot fines from Sept - ICTA (English)

GovPay can be used to pay all traffic spot fines from Sept - ICTA (English)

GovPay can be used to pay all traffic spot fines from Sept - ICTA (English)

NPP now following Ranils path after reversing its stance on taxes - Dilith (English)

NPP now following Ranils path after reversing its stance on taxes - Dilith (English)

Petition seeking injunction on Seethawaka PS chairman election dismissed (English)

Petition seeking injunction on Seethawaka PS chairman election dismissed (English)

Rajitha Senaratne files anticipatory bail application (English)

Rajitha Senaratne files anticipatory bail application (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

No current intention to return to politics - Former president Maithripala (English)

No current intention to return to politics - Former president Maithripala (English)

Nearly 300 nurses to be recruited within next two months - Health Minister (English)

Nearly 300 nurses to be recruited within next two months - Health Minister (English)