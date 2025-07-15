Ex-SriLankan Airlines Chief Nishantha Wickramasinghe granted bail

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the release on bail of former SriLankan Airlines Chairman Nishantha Wickramasinghe, who was arrested and remanded by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on charges of corruption.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali ordered Nishantha Wickramasinghe be released on bail after considering the facts made by CIABOC officials and the defense counsel.

Accordingly, the suspect was released on a cash bail of Rs. 50,000, along with three sureties of Rs. 5 million each.

The Magistrate also imposed an overseas travel ban on the suspect.