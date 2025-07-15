Opposition members stage walkout as election of Seethawaka PS chairman delayed once again

July 15, 2025   11:30 am

The election to appoint a new chairman for the Seethawaka Pradeshiya Sabha has been delayed once again after members of the opposition staged a walkout today.  

A meeting was convened under the leadership of Western Province Local Government Commissioner Sarangika Jayasundara this morning to appoint a new chairman for the Seethawaka Pradeshiya Sabha.

During the session, opposition members walked out in protest against the decision to hold a secret ballot to elect the chairman.

Due to the lack of quorum as a result, the Commissioner decided to postpone the session indefinitely.

A prior attempt was also made to appoint a new chairman, during which a decision had to be made whether to conduct a secret or open ballot. 

The Commissioner had the authority to make that decision and chose to proceed with a secret ballot.

Opposition members, protesting this decision, walked out of the session at that time as well.

