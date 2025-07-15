Four South Eastern Uni students hospitalised following assault incident

A total of four students of the Faculty of Engineering at the South Eastern University of Sri Lanka have been hospitalised following an assault incident.

The first-year students of the Oluvil campus have reportedly been injured after being assaulted by senior students of the University.

The four injured students, along with a driver have been admitted to the Oluvil District Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, last month, the university administration suspended 22 students of the Faculty of Engineering for ragging and assaulting a group of first-year students.

A video of an assault on first-year students of the South Eastern University of Sri Lanka is also circulating on social media at present.