20 Sri Lankan missions to be equipped with biometric stations to receive passport applications

July 15, 2025   02:06 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to implement a project to facilitate the expeditious obtaining of passports for Sri Lankans living in foreign countries by using digital technology. 

Accordingly, following the implementation of the project, Sri Lankans will be allowed to apply for passports through Sri Lankan missions and offices located in foreign countries.

The project seeks to obtain necessary funds from the International Organisation for Migration to establish biometric capture stations and for the supply of equipment covering 20 Sri Lankan missions/offices, to facilitate online connectivity with the Department of Immigration and Emigration, and to obtain required software and technical support.

Through the implementation of the project, it is expected to facilitate the expeditious obtaining of passports for Sri Lankans living overseas, said the Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa. 

The Cabinet of Ministers has accordingly approved the joint proposal presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, and the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs to implement the project which will allow Sri Lankans to apply for passports through the online procedure at identified 20 Sri Lankan missions/offices located in foreign countries.

