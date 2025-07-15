Cabinet approves USD 100M ADB funded project to upgrade secondary hospitals

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to implement a project aimed at enhancing capacity in secondary treatment hospitals from 2025 to 2030.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has expressed its concurrence to provide USD 100 million as result based budget assistance for the quality and capacity building programme in secondary treatment hospitals throughout the island.

Accordingly, the project will focus on increasing capacity, standardizing quality, improving the pharmaceutical supply chain, and strengthening transparency and efficiency in health procurement and financing systems, said the Cabinet Spokesman Minister Nalinda Jayatissa.

Therefore, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal by the Minister of Health and Mass Media to execute the project utilizing the said finances / grants which is provided vial the result based loan grant methodology.