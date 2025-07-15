SJB suspends six of its members elected to Beruwala UC

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has decided to suspend the party membership of six of its members elected to the Beruwala Urban Council at the recent Local Government (LG) election.

The decision has been taken after the six councilors failed to adhere to the decisions taken by the Management Committee and the Working Committee during the election to decide the new Chairman and the Deputy Chairman of the Beruwala Urban Council.

Accordingly, SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara has issued a letter announcing the suspension of the six members of the party, effective immediately.

The group had reportedly voted for a National People’s Power (NPP) councilor during the election to decide the new chairman for the Beruwala Urban Council.