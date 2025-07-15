Tourist arrivals in July top 75,000

A total of 79,711 tourists have arrived in the country thus far in July, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 16,329 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 20.5%. Furthermore, 8,530 persons from the United Kingdom, 4,812 from Australia, 5,213 from China and 4,148 Dutch nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of June.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 1,247,815 with the release of the latest figures for June.

Among them, 258,323 individuals are from India, 116,432 from the UK and 113,493 are from Russia, the SLTDA noted.