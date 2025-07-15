Foreign remittances expected to reach US$ 7 billion by year-end

During the first six months of 2025 (January to June), a total of 144,379 Sri Lankan migrant workers departed the country for overseas employment, according to the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE).

The SLBFE noted that the number of male migrant workers going abroad significantly exceeded that of female workers during this period. Accordingly, 88,684 male workers went abroad for employment, while 55,695 female workers also sought employment overseas.

Kuwait remained the top destination, with 38,806 Sri Lankans leaving for employment there, followed by 28,973 going to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 21,958 to Qatar during this six-month period.

There is also a growing trend of Sri Lankans seeking employment in East Asian countries, moving away from traditional Middle Eastern destinations. During this period, 6,073 workers departed for Japan, and 3,134 went to South Korea.

Meanwhile, the SLBFE reports that Sri Lankans working abroad sent US$ 3.73 billion in remittances to the country in the first six months of 2025. This marks an 18.9% increase compared to the US$ 3.14 billion received during the same period last year.

In June 2025 alone, Sri Lankan migrant workers sent US$ 635.7 million in remittances.

The SLBFE also expects the total amount of foreign remittances to reach US$ 7 billion by the end of 2025.