SJB secures power in Seethawakapura UC

July 15, 2025   05:57 pm

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has secured power in the Seethawakapura Urban Council, where the opposition held a majority in the 2025 Local Government Elections.

Accordingly, Sunil Jayaratne, the SJB candidate, was elected Chairman in a secret ballot held at the inaugural meeting of the Seethawakapura Urban Council today (15).

Ajith Wijayamuni Zoysa, who contested as an independent candidate, was elected Deputy Chairman of the council.

