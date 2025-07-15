Tangalle Sub-Inspector produced before court over sexual assault allegations

July 15, 2025   06:30 pm

The Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Tangalle Police, who was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting and threatening a female police officer from the same police station, was produced before the Tangalle Magistrate’s Court today (15).

Accordingly, Magistrate Shamala Butawatte ordered the suspect to be released on two surety bails of Rs. 200,000 each, and a cash bail of Rs. 10,000.

The case was then adjourned until July 28.

