Youth arrested with smuggled gold worth over Rs. 1 billion at BIA

A 32-year-old Sri Lankan passenger has been arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) upon arrival from Dubai for attempting to smuggle 35 kg of gold into the country, according to the Ada Derana reporter.

The arrested suspect is reportedly a resident of the Grandpass area.

He was arrested while in possession of 195 gold biscuits and 13 kilograms of gold jewellery, estimated to be worth Rs. 1.1 billion in total.