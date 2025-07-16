Showers expected in several areas today

Showers expected in several areas today

July 16, 2025   05:37 am

Showers will occur at times in the Sabaragamuwa province and in the Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts today (16), the Department of Meteorology said.

Several spells of showers may occur in the Western and North-western provinces as well.

Showers or thundershowers can be expected at a few places in the Uva, Northern and Eastern provinces during the afternoon or night, according to the Met. Department.

Meanwhile, strong winds of about 40-50kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, North-western and North-central provinces.

The general public has also been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

