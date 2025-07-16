Artha National Programme launched

The official launch of the “Artha” National Programme took place in Colombo yesterday (15).

The inaugural ceremony of the national initiative to provide a monthly allowance of Rs. 5,000 to children residing in orphanages and child care centers with the aim of uplifting their lives, was held in Colombo with the participation of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, the Office of the Prime Minister stated.

The “Artha” National Programme which launched under the guidance of the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs is implemented in partnership with the National Savings Bank.

From the proposed monthly allowance of Rs. 5,000 allocated by the government for each child, Rs. 3,000 will be provided to the management of the care homes for the children’s daily needs, while the remaining Rs. 2,000 will be deposited into a bank account under the child’s name.

This saving is intended for the child to use in the future for educational or professional purposes upon reintegration into society.

Addressing the event, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya emphasized that:

At times for children those who have lost the opportunity to live in their family homes under parental care for various reasons, children’s homes or similar care institutions become their final option. Ensuring the current well-being as well as the future security of children living in these institutions is a responsibility of the government.

As a government, we are responsible for guaranteeing the education and monitoring the physical and mental well-being of these children. The state cannot neglect the responsibility of caring for every child, regardless of their circumstances. In that regard, the “Artha” initiative being launched today becomes a meaningful national project. The main objective and vision of the Artha” initiative is to safeguard the present and future of these children without harming their identity.

The Prime Minister further added that the children in care homes should be treated as our very own children, and we must remember that they are equally entitled to all the rights and privileges afforded to other children. Ensuring those child rights is also a core goal of the “Artha” programme. While stating that it is everyone’s responsibility to treat these children with dignity, the Prime Minister called upon the Department of Probation and Child Care Services, which holds the main responsibility for the protection and welfare of these children, to fulfill their role properly.

A budget of Rs. 1 billion has been allocated for this project through the government’s first budget and through this, the Artha programme will provide Rs. 5,000 monthly to 9,191 children who have been abandoned, orphaned, or placed under institutional care through court orders residing in 356 child care institutions across the country. There are 356 institutions in this regard of taking care of children.

Addressing the gathering as the Minister in charge, Minister of Women and Child Affairs Saroja Savithri Paulraj stated that this is the first time in history that a government has implemented such a systematic plan to take responsibility for children living outside of their biological families. She emphasized that this is a humane responsibility and added that all citizens of the country have contributed to making this initiative a reality.