Two killed as New Jersey and New York City battered by heavy rain and flash floods

July 16, 2025   07:00 am

Two people were killed in New Jersey during flash flooding as severe storms lashed the New York City area on Monday night into Tuesday, submerging cars and flooding subway stations.

The intense rainfall caused widespread travel disruption across the region’s airports, highways and railways.

More than 2 inches (5 cm) of rain were recorded in a single hour in Manhattan’s Central Park, the second most for a 60-minute period in history, according to Mayor Eric Adams.

Videos showed flooding in several subway stations on Monday evening, including a geyser of water spewing into a station on Manhattan’s West Side.

Officials said the subway system was simply overwhelmed by the amount of rainfall in such a short amount of time. The antiquated sewer system can handle around 1.75 inches (4.44 cm)of rainfall per hour, Rohit Aggarwala, the city’s environmental protection commissioner, told reporters on Tuesday, compared with a rate of more than 4 inches an hour at the storm’s peak.

“I probably don’t recall seeing that level of rain before,” Adams said.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency and said two people died in Plainfield when their vehicle was swept away by floodwaters.

The victims were found in a submerged car, Murphy told reporters.
Murphy said that some places got 6 inches (15.25 cm) of rain in less than 2.5 hours and that it appeared some locations experienced flooding for the first time. The governor blamed climate change for the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.

“That’s the new reality,” he said.

In Westchester County, north of the city, authorities conducted multiple water rescues as cars were submerged and highways shut down due to flooding. In nearby Rockland County, the suburb of Nanuet recorded more than 5 inches (12.7 cm) of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Source: Reuters

- Agencies

