Shooting incident reported in Weligama

A shooting incident has been reported in Udukawa, Weligama this morning, police stated.

According to police, an unidentified gunman arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at the house of an attorney in Udukawa at around 4:40 a.m. today (16).

The shooter had subsequently fled the scene.

When inquired by Ada Derana, the Office of the Police Media Spokesperson stated that no one was injured in the shooting and that shots were fired at the gate of the house.

According to the Police Media Division, the attorney had previously informed police about receiving death threats.