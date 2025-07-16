Shooting incident reported in Weligama

Shooting incident reported in Weligama

July 16, 2025   07:13 am

A shooting incident has been reported in Udukawa, Weligama this morning, police stated.

According to police, an unidentified gunman arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at the house of an attorney in Udukawa at around 4:40 a.m. today (16).

The shooter had subsequently fled the scene.

When inquired by Ada Derana, the Office of the Police Media Spokesperson stated that no one was injured in the shooting and that shots were fired at the gate of the house.

According to the Police Media Division, the attorney had previously informed police about receiving death threats.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

TV Derana wins top honors at Sumathi Awards 2025 (English)

TV Derana wins top honors at Sumathi Awards 2025 (English)

TV Derana wins top honors at Sumathi Awards 2025 (English)

Specialist neurosurgeon at J'pura Hospital granted bail (English)

Specialist neurosurgeon at J'pura Hospital granted bail (English)

Saudi Fund assures support to implement new projects in Sri Lanka (English)

Saudi Fund assures support to implement new projects in Sri Lanka (English)

SJB secures power in Seethawakapura UC (English)

SJB secures power in Seethawakapura UC (English)

Two persons dead after car topples into Viyana canal in Mahiyanganaya

Two persons dead after car topples into Viyana canal in Mahiyanganaya

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

GovPay can be used to pay all traffic spot fines from Sept - ICTA (English)

GovPay can be used to pay all traffic spot fines from Sept - ICTA (English)

NPP now following Ranils path after reversing its stance on taxes - Dilith (English)

NPP now following Ranils path after reversing its stance on taxes - Dilith (English)