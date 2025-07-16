Youth political delegates in India for two-week programme

A 24-member youth delegation of political leaders from Sri Lanka is currently in India for a two-week long programme, according to the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

Accordingly, members of 14 political parties of Sri Lanka have called on Foreign Secretary of India Vikram Misri.

During the meeting, the Indian Foreign Secretary has emphasised their valuable role in deepening the Indo-Sri Lanka partnership as stakeholders in its future roadmap.

Discussions have also been held on regional geopolitical trends and security agreements signed between India and Sri Lanka.