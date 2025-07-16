Trading at CSE temporarily halted

Trading at CSE temporarily halted

July 16, 2025   10:34 am

Trading at the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) has been temporarily halted due to a technical glitch in the broker order management system (OMS).

The CSE noted that trading was temporarily halted due to the OMS failure being experienced at majority of broker firms.

Trading is expected to resume at 10:40 a.m.

Meanwhile, last morning, the CSE reached a historic milestone after the All Share Price Index (ASPI) surpassed the 19,000-points mark for the first time in the capital market’s history.

The ASPI crossed the milestone at 09:34 a.m. yesterday.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

TV Derana wins top honors at Sumathi Awards 2025 (English)

TV Derana wins top honors at Sumathi Awards 2025 (English)

TV Derana wins top honors at Sumathi Awards 2025 (English)

Specialist neurosurgeon at J'pura Hospital granted bail (English)

Specialist neurosurgeon at J'pura Hospital granted bail (English)

Saudi Fund assures support to implement new projects in Sri Lanka (English)

Saudi Fund assures support to implement new projects in Sri Lanka (English)

SJB secures power in Seethawakapura UC (English)

SJB secures power in Seethawakapura UC (English)

Two persons dead after car topples into Viyana canal in Mahiyanganaya

Two persons dead after car topples into Viyana canal in Mahiyanganaya

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

GovPay can be used to pay all traffic spot fines from Sept - ICTA (English)

GovPay can be used to pay all traffic spot fines from Sept - ICTA (English)

NPP now following Ranils path after reversing its stance on taxes - Dilith (English)

NPP now following Ranils path after reversing its stance on taxes - Dilith (English)