Trading at CSE temporarily halted

Trading at the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) has been temporarily halted due to a technical glitch in the broker order management system (OMS).

The CSE noted that trading was temporarily halted due to the OMS failure being experienced at majority of broker firms.

Trading is expected to resume at 10:40 a.m.

Meanwhile, last morning, the CSE reached a historic milestone after the All Share Price Index (ASPI) surpassed the 19,000-points mark for the first time in the capital market’s history.

The ASPI crossed the milestone at 09:34 a.m. yesterday.