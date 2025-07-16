Case on Sarath Fonseka Assassination Attempt: Colombo HC adjourns hearing till August

Case on Sarath Fonseka Assassination Attempt: Colombo HC adjourns hearing till August

July 16, 2025   10:51 am

The Colombo High Court today (July 16) ordered the adjournment of further hearing of the case filed against three defendants accused of attempting to assassinate the then Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, General Sarath Fonseka, in a suicide bombing at the Colombo Army Headquarters in 2006. 

The hearing has been adjourned until August 4, said Ada Derana reporter.

The case was taken up before High Court Judge Lanka Jayaratne.

Deputy Solicitor General Lakmali Karunanayake, representing the prosecution, requested court to postpone the examination of evidence, citing the absence of a key witness who was scheduled to testify today.

Accepting the request, the judge ordered that the further examination of evidence be rescheduled for August 4, 2025.

The Attorney General has filed the case against the three accused on 27 charges under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and Emergency Regulations. The charges include conspiring to assassinate General Sarath Fonseka through a suicide bombing at the Colombo Army Headquarters on April 25, 2006.

