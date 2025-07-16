Two killed in separate road accidents

July 16, 2025   11:14 am

Two individuals have died in separate road accidents reported in Kekirawa and Nochchiyagama yesterday, police stated.

The first accident took place last night (15) when a three-wheeler travelling from Kekirawa towards Anuradhapura overturned on the A-09 road in Miriswatte within the Kekirawa Police Division, after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The wife of the driver and two children sustained injuries in the incident, while the three-wheeler driver succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Kekirawa Hospital.

The deceased was a 57-year-old resident of the Kekirawa area.

Meanwhile, another accident occurred last night when a motorcycle travelling from Nochchiyagama towards Anuradhapura hit a pedestrian near the 56th mile post on the Puttalam-Trincomalee road.

The motorcyclist, the pillion rider, and the pedestrian were injured and admitted to the Nochchiyagama Hospital. The 71-year-old pedestrian, a resident of Nochchiyagama, had succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

