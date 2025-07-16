MoU signed between Sri Lanka and Oman to exchange intelligence on money laundering activities

July 16, 2025   12:28 pm

The Financial Intelligence Unit of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Center for Financial Information in Oman (NCFI-Oman), during the 31st Plenary of the Egmont Group, held in Luxembourg. 

Issuing a statement in this regard, the Financial Intelligence Unit stated that the MoU facilitates the exchange of financial intelligence related to money laundering (ML), associated predicate offences, and terrorist financing (TF), in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Transactions Reporting Act, No. 6 of 2006. 

Financial Intelligence Units around the world enter into MOUs to foster cooperation with their international counterparts by sharing information. This collaboration is vital in the global fight against ML/TF, which often involves complex cross-border criminal networks, according to the statement by the CBSL.

The NCFI-Oman is mandated to receive, analyze and request reports and information, suspected of being related or linked to proceeds of crime, ML or TF activities. 

The FIU-Sri Lanka serves as the focal point for Anti Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) framework for Sri Lanka and collects, analyses and disseminates information on suspicious financial transactions relating to ML/TF or any other unlawful activities, the statement said.

Dr. Subhani Keerthiratne, Director of the FIU-Sri Lanka, and Colonel. Abdul Rahman Amur Al-Kiyumi, Executive President of the NCFI-Oman signed the MOU on behalf of the respective institutions. With the signing of this MOU, the FIU-Sri Lanka has now entered into MOUs with 46 foreign counterparts for sharing of information for intelligence purposes.

