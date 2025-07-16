Suspect arrested with Kush cannabis worth over Rs. 30 mn at BIA

Suspect arrested with Kush cannabis worth over Rs. 30 mn at BIA

July 16, 2025   03:15 pm

A passenger has been arrested by Sri Lanka Customs at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle a consignment of ‘Kush’ cannabis estimated to be worth around Rs. 31 million into the country.

According to Customs officials, the suspect had attempted to smuggle 3 kilograms and 117 grams of ‘Kush’ cannabis in total.

The arrested suspect is a 48-year-old mobile vegetable vendor from the Mattakkuliya area. 

Investigations have revealed that he had purchased 50 folding umbrellas with capsule-shaped containers in Thailand, and after removing the umbrellas from 20 of them had concealed the ‘Kush’ cannabis inside the containers.

Furthermore, the suspect had smuggled the cannabis into the country from Bangkok via India, and later attempted to exit the airport through the ‘Red Channel’.

The arrested individual and the seized ‘Kush’ cannabis have been handed over to officers of the Airport Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigation.

