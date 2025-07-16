Over 1.3 mln illegal narcotic pills seized by Navy in Kalpitiya; five arrested

Over 1.3 mln illegal narcotic pills seized by Navy in Kalpitiya; five arrested

July 16, 2025   04:10 pm

The Sri Lanka Navy announced that five individuals have been taken into custody along with three dinghy boats and a large stock of illegal narcotic pills during a maritime operation conducted in the Kalpitiya area.

During a special search operation carried out in the Wellamundalama sea area, Kalpitiya, on 14 July 2025, the Navy intercepted three suspicious dinghies engaged in smuggling activities. 

Upon inspection, naval personnel recovered 18 sacks containing a total of 1,349,640 illegal prescription drugs. The operation also led to the arrest of five suspects believed to be involved in the smuggling racket.

The operation was conducted by a team from the Special Boat Squadron attached to the Naval Detachment in Uchchamunai, under the command of SLNS Vijaya.

The suspects, aged between 22 and 44 years, are residents of Mohoththuwaram, Kurakkangena, Wannimundalama, and Sinnakudirippu in the Kalpitiya area, Sri Lanka Navy said.

The Sri Lanka Navy continues to maintain heightened surveillance along the island’s coastal regions to combat the smuggling of illegal goods. This operation marks a significant success in those ongoing efforts.

The arrested suspects, along with the seized narcotic pills and dinghies, were handed over to the Excise Special Unit in Puttalam for further legal action.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

TV Derana wins top honors at Sumathi Awards 2025 (English)

TV Derana wins top honors at Sumathi Awards 2025 (English)

Specialist neurosurgeon at J'pura Hospital granted bail (English)

Specialist neurosurgeon at J'pura Hospital granted bail (English)

Saudi Fund assures support to implement new projects in Sri Lanka (English)

Saudi Fund assures support to implement new projects in Sri Lanka (English)

SJB secures power in Seethawakapura UC (English)

SJB secures power in Seethawakapura UC (English)

Two persons dead after car topples into Viyana canal in Mahiyanganaya

Two persons dead after car topples into Viyana canal in Mahiyanganaya

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

GovPay can be used to pay all traffic spot fines from Sept - ICTA (English)

GovPay can be used to pay all traffic spot fines from Sept - ICTA (English)