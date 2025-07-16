Over 50 LG bodies yet to be formed despite nearly 2 months since polls

July 16, 2025   04:24 pm

Although almost two months have passed since the 2025 Local Government Elections concluded, councils have reportedly not yet been formed under new Mayors or Chairpersons in over 50 local government institutions.

It is stated that this is due to a lack of quorum, the failure to gazette the names of elected members, and ongoing court orders.

In addition, due to issues regarding female representation, the Wanathawilluwa Pradeshiya Sabha has still not been able to form a council.

Reports indicate that 50% of the full members have not attended the chambers, resulting in a lack of quorum, and that some members are deliberately avoiding attendance.

The Ministry of Local Government stated that, as a result, services provided to the public have been delayed.

The 2025 Local Government Elections were held on May 6 for 337 local government bodies, with around 8,000 candidates contesting.

