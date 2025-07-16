Court allows to detain and question 2 suspects in Kahawatta shooting incident

Police have been granted permission to detain for a period of seven days and question two of the four suspects arrested in connection with the abduction and murder of a youth in Kahawatta.

Accordingly, the Homagama Magistrate ordered the other two suspects to be remanded until tomorrow (17), and they are scheduled to be produced before the Pelmadulla Court on the same day.

On June 30, a 22-year-old youth died in the shooting while another 27-year-old person was hospitalized after sustaining injuries.

According to the Western Province- North Crimes Division, four suspects were arrested for aiding and abetting the incident while the vehicle used to carry out the abduction has also been recovered.

The incident occurred at a house in Palansuriyagama, Kahawatta while two brothers were having a conversation with another young man.

One of the brothers reportedly escaped from the scene, while the other two individuals were abducted by persons claiming to be police officers. One of the abducted youths was made to kneel and was shot dead, while the other was critically injured and later hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Police said the arrested suspects are close associates of Thanuja Sampath, also known as “Homagama Handhaya”, a well-known organized criminal currently hiding in Dubai.

It is believed that the shooting was carried out due to suspicions that one of the victims had provided information to authorities regarding their drug trafficking operations.

Police stated that at the time of the arrest of four suspects, officers recovered the SUV used in the abduction, a car, three motorcycles, two vehicle number plates, 197 grams of heroin, and 96 grams of crystal meth (commonly known as “Ice”).

The SUV was found hidden at a location within the Meegoda Police Division.

The suspects, aged between 27 and 29 are residents of Homagama and Padukka. Police have confirmed that they are involved in drug trafficking activities.

According to police, all individuals directly responsible for the murder have been identified and will be apprehended soon.

The Western Province Northern Crimes Division is conducting further investigations into the incident.