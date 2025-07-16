Police Constable arrested over Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder released on bail

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to Hasitha Roshan, a Constable attached to Athurugiriya Police, who was remanded in custody on suspicion of involvement in the murder of notorious drug trafficker and criminal gang leader Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, also known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa,” inside the Hulftsdorp Court.

The suspect was released on bail following an order issued by the Colombo High Court.

Accordingly, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga ordered the suspect to be released on a cash bail of Rs. 50,000 and two surety bails of Rs. 2.5 million each. The suspect was also warned against influencing any of the witnesses in the case.

He was arrested and remanded on suspicion of providing a vehicle and aiding the escape of the main suspect in the “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” murder.