CID chief Shani Abeysekara named a witness in Eknaligoda case

July 16, 2025   07:35 pm

The Attorney General’s Department today (16)  informed the Colombo High Court that the incumbent Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Shani Abeysekara, has been named as a witness in the case concerning the alleged abduction and forced disappearance of journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda.

The case was taken up before a three-member High Court bench comprising Justices Dr. Namal Balalle, Mahesh Weeraman, and Sujeewa Nissanka.

President’s Counsel Upul Kumarapperuma, appearing on behalf of the aggrieved party, had informed the court that Shani Abeysekara, who acted as the Chief Investigating Officer and supervised the entire investigation, has not been named as a witness in the case.

He pointed out that a request had already been made to the court on November 29, 2022, to include Shani Abeysekara as a witness, and that then Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris, appearing for the prosecution, had stated it would be considered.

However, the attorney noted that, to date, Shani Abeysekara had not been officially named as a witness in the case.

In response, Deputy Solicitor General Wasantha Perera, appearing for the prosecution, informed the court that Shani Abeysekara has in fact already been named as the 109th witness in the case.

Further hearings were then adjourned until July 18, Ada Derana reporter said.

Nine members of the Military Intelligence Corps (MIC), including former Commanding Officer of the Giritale Army Camp, Lieutenant Colonel Shammi Kumara Ratna, have been named as accused in the case.

