President holds 2026 pre-budget discussions with FinMin officials

A discussion on the preliminary budget framework and development direction related to the submission of proposals for the 2026 Budget was held this afternoon (16) at the Presidential Secretariat between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and officials of the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, the President inquired from the Ministry of Finance officials about the current progress in preparing the upcoming budget. The officials informed the President that the circular inviting budget proposals has already been issued and that institutions have been given until the July 31st to submit their budget estimates within the allocated expenditure limits, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

During the discussion, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized the importance of prioritizing key sectors that can elevate the country beyond its current situation when planning the upcoming budget.

Accordingly, he instructed officials to focus more on projects cantered around areas such as digitalization, strengthening public transport and integrating rural communities into the economic framework, the PMD added.

The President further noted that merely allocating financial resources for projects is not sufficient. He emphasized the need to assess whether the intended benefits of those projects are truly reaching the people and highlighted the importance of strengthening the necessary mechanisms to ensure this outcome.

Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma and a group of senior officials from the Ministry of Finance were also present at the discussion.

--PMD