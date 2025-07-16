TikTok to support digitalization of education in Sri Lanka

A representative team of TikTok social media platform in Sri Lanka visited the Secretary to the Prime Minister today (16) at the Prime Minister’s Office for discussions focusing on common issues in the possible areas of using digital platforms, and how TikTok as a digital platform can be used to implement in creating opportunities in economic platforms and digital education going beyond the entertainment.

The representatives pointed out the importance of the Inclusion of Legislation, Research and amendments into the curriculum on the knowledge of digital education and addressing Digital hygiene, and Economic opportunities, the Prime Minister’s Media Division said in a statement.

The Secretary to the Prime Minister further emphasized on the need for immediate implementation of such collaborative efforts with the ongoing reforms into the education sector.

The discussion was attended by Ferdous Al Mottakin, TikTok Head of Government Relations and Public Affairs for South Asia and Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister and other officials.