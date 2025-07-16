TikTok to support digitalization of education in Sri Lanka

TikTok to support digitalization of education in Sri Lanka

July 16, 2025   09:53 pm

A representative team of TikTok social media platform in Sri Lanka visited the Secretary to the Prime Minister today (16) at the Prime Minister’s Office for discussions focusing on common issues in the possible areas of using digital platforms, and how TikTok as a digital platform can be used to implement in creating opportunities in economic platforms and digital education going beyond the entertainment.

The representatives pointed out the importance of the Inclusion of Legislation, Research and amendments into the curriculum on the knowledge of digital education and addressing Digital hygiene, and Economic opportunities, the Prime Minister’s Media Division said in a statement.

The Secretary to the Prime Minister further emphasized on the need for immediate implementation of such collaborative efforts with the ongoing reforms into the education sector.

The discussion was attended by Ferdous Al Mottakin, TikTok Head of Government Relations and Public Affairs for South Asia and Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister and other officials.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka signs $15 million MoU with STEMedical USA for accredited laboratory (English)

Sri Lanka signs $15 million MoU with STEMedical USA for accredited laboratory (English)

Sri Lanka signs $15 million MoU with STEMedical USA for accredited laboratory (English)

China donates Rs. 5.1 bln worth of fabric for Sri Lanka's 2025 school uniform program (English)

China donates Rs. 5.1 bln worth of fabric for Sri Lanka's 2025 school uniform program (English)

Indonesia marks 'new era' in US relations after Trump trade deal (English)

Indonesia marks 'new era' in US relations after Trump trade deal (English)

Massive replanting project needed to meet 400 million kg tea target - Tea Board (English)

Massive replanting project needed to meet 400 million kg tea target - Tea Board (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

TV Derana wins top honors at Sumathi Awards 2025 (English)

TV Derana wins top honors at Sumathi Awards 2025 (English)

Specialist neurosurgeon at J'pura Hospital granted bail (English)

Specialist neurosurgeon at J'pura Hospital granted bail (English)