Showers expected in several areas today

July 17, 2025   06:21 am

Showers will occur at times in the Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology said.

Several spells of showers may occur in the Western and North-western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the Uva, Northern and Eastern provinces during the afternoon or night, according to the Met. Department.

Meanwhile, strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, North-western and North-central provinces.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

