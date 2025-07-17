Kandy Esala Perahera to take to the streets on July 30

The Sri Dalada Esala Perahera of the Sacred Temple of the Tooth Relic in Kandy is scheduled to commence on July 25.

The annual Kandy Perahera will commence with the ‘Kap planting’ ritual at the four main devalayas which will be followed by the five-day process of Ethul Perahera, , Diyawadana Nilame (Chief Custodian of Sri Dalada Maligawa) Pradeep Nilanga Dela said.

Accordingly, the Kumbal Perahera and Randoli Perahera are scheduled to parade the streets for 10 days, starting from July 30.

Meanwhile, Pradeep Nilanga Dela also stated that the shortage of elephants for the Esala Perahera has become a major concern.