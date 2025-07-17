Sectoral Oversight Committee to convene today on Electricity (Amendment) Bill

Sectoral Oversight Committee to convene today on Electricity (Amendment) Bill

July 17, 2025   09:27 am

The Sectoral Oversight Committee on Infrastructure and Strategic Development is scheduled to convene again today (July 17) to consider the Sri Lanka Electricity (Amendment) Bill.

The committee first met in Parliament on July 15 under the chairmanship of S. M. Marikkar, Member of Parliament.

Officials representing several institutions, including the Ministry of Energy, the Attorney General’s Department, and the Ceylon Electricity Board, were present at the meeting.

According to a statement issued by the Department of Communications of Parliament, several proposals and recommendations submitted by the Public Utilities Commission regarding the amendment of this Bill were discussed and agreement was reached on several matters.

The Attorney General’s Department also expressed its views on the draft Bill before the committee and it was decided to print the draft Bill in all three languages along with the agreed amendments and submit it for approval by the committee today.

Accordingly, the Parliamentary Secretariat confirmed that the committee will reconvene today to consider the draft Bill.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka signs $15 million MoU with STEMedical USA for accredited laboratory (English)

Sri Lanka signs $15 million MoU with STEMedical USA for accredited laboratory (English)

Sri Lanka signs $15 million MoU with STEMedical USA for accredited laboratory (English)

China donates Rs. 5.1 bln worth of fabric for Sri Lanka's 2025 school uniform program (English)

China donates Rs. 5.1 bln worth of fabric for Sri Lanka's 2025 school uniform program (English)

Indonesia marks 'new era' in US relations after Trump trade deal (English)

Indonesia marks 'new era' in US relations after Trump trade deal (English)

Massive replanting project needed to meet 400 million kg tea target - Tea Board (English)

Massive replanting project needed to meet 400 million kg tea target - Tea Board (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

TV Derana wins top honors at Sumathi Awards 2025 (English)

TV Derana wins top honors at Sumathi Awards 2025 (English)

Specialist neurosurgeon at J'pura Hospital granted bail (English)

Specialist neurosurgeon at J'pura Hospital granted bail (English)