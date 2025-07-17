Sectoral Oversight Committee to convene today on Electricity (Amendment) Bill

The Sectoral Oversight Committee on Infrastructure and Strategic Development is scheduled to convene again today (July 17) to consider the Sri Lanka Electricity (Amendment) Bill.

The committee first met in Parliament on July 15 under the chairmanship of S. M. Marikkar, Member of Parliament.

Officials representing several institutions, including the Ministry of Energy, the Attorney General’s Department, and the Ceylon Electricity Board, were present at the meeting.

According to a statement issued by the Department of Communications of Parliament, several proposals and recommendations submitted by the Public Utilities Commission regarding the amendment of this Bill were discussed and agreement was reached on several matters.

The Attorney General’s Department also expressed its views on the draft Bill before the committee and it was decided to print the draft Bill in all three languages along with the agreed amendments and submit it for approval by the committee today.

Accordingly, the Parliamentary Secretariat confirmed that the committee will reconvene today to consider the draft Bill.